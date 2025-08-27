Drezner’s World

In a comment on one of the posts in this newsletter a couple of months ago I mused about what sort of cultural revolution we were convulsed by (or "convulsed in" if these violent spasms were induced by some sort of internal failure).

But whatever the source of these spasms, the condition has become a totalizing one as the Administration demolishes our cultural, legal and now our apex economic institutions, and attempts to comprehensively remake American society’s moral, aesthetic, historical, and administrative foundations so that every act of production reflects the regime’s worldview.

And what is this worldview? To reaffirm a monolithic vision of American greatness. That means a suppression of any and all means that existed (a) to promote and celebrate diversity, (b) increase our awareness of our checkered history, and (c) encourage critical thinking in all facets of our educational system which, despite its shortcomings, has served us very well.

The nouns "cancellations", "defunding", "restrictions", "takeovers", "purges", "bans", have become part of our everyday conversation. There was some of this when the dominant liberal ideology reigned but it was never on this scale and never imposed with such speed and brutality.

But what makes this project a totalizing one is that its ambition is not merely to quash dissent but to reshape the total symbolic and moral order so that alternative ways of thinking cannot easily regenerate. And in its ambition to both destroy and remake it seems far more radical than the silencing and censorship that was experienced in Francoist Spain or Pinochet's Chile, and closer to the total cultural overhaul we saw in Mao's Cultural Revolution and the Russian Revolution in its late Bolshevik period when all pluralism was abandoned under Stalin's Socialist Realism dictates.

And, then, of course we have Nazi Germany. This might be premature but the parallel with that period and that place is not just the extirpation of “degenerate” ideas, but also to generate a new, self-reinforcing culture aligned with a singular vision. We do not yet have anything like Hitler's racially pure Volksgemeinschaft (and maybe we never will ) but we are moving closer to that regime's Gleichschaltung (coordination) — where every cultural production from literature to film to the sciences needed to be brought into ideological alignment. And how much longer before we get to state intervention in the economy, never in ownership of the means of production, but where businesses become state-controlled managers (Betriebsführer), implementing directives on production, pricing, and distribution received from government agencies?

Sadly, all true. The point made by Tankus is particularly relevant. This deferral to short term traders (who by the way are most definitely not long term investors) as if they knew something is particularly gaulling. Most have less than zero appreciation for the importance of the rule of law and good governance. The widespread hostility to good securities regulation and corporate law (for instance, Delware chancellry and Tesla) and embrace of cyrpto nonsens alone makes it abundantely clear than most investors have no understanding for the fundamental importance of good rules, made carefully, properly enforced. Fools with money are still fools, and the mere fact that someone runs money does nothing to prove that they are not a fool (and often does prove that they are shallow and emotionally challenged). Markets did not crash in Turkey or Hungary in 3 months. But in 3 -10 years, the corrosive impact of bad governance rots everything.

