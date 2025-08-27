The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World is fully aware of all the extralegal moves that the Trump White House have made in recent months weeks days that will have serious effects on the U.S. economy — and, by extension, the global economy. I just haven’t been terribly interested in writing about it.

In part this is due to the utterly depressing reality of the current situation. But it’s mostly because at this point things can only play out in one of two very bad ways — and both pathways wind up at the same endpoint.

First, let’s consider the ongoing policy fiascoes:

In the past ten days the Trump administration has doubled down on piss-poor economic policy. Last week the president announced that the federal government was acquiring a ten percent equity stake in Intel. The company confirmed the deal on its own website, explaining, “The government’s equity stake will be funded by the remaining $5.7 billion in grants previously awarded, but not yet paid, to Intel under the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act and $3.2 billion awarded to the company as part of the Secure Enclave program.” This comes on the heels of Trump’s other attempts to extort profits from U.S. firms, demand “golden shares” from foreign takeovers of U.S., firms, and browbeat companies into firing people he doesn’t like and squelching criticism he doesn’t want to hear. Little wonder that economic conservatives are disgusted and the Financial Times has dubbed Trump the “Dirigiste-in-Chief.”

Meanwhile, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick continues to say extremely stupid things about government control over the U.S. economy. In a CNBC interview he suggested creating a Putin-style national and economic security fund. In that same interview he said the government should acquire equity stakes in defense contractors, stating, “what’s the economics of that? I’m going to leave that to my secretary of Defense and the deputy secretary of Defense. These guys are on it and they’re thinking about it.” To put it gently, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has bankrupted two NGOs already, so I’m not sure he’s the guy you want to be thinking about this question.

And then there is what Lutnick said at yesterday’s cabinet meeting:

Finally, there is Trump’s assault on the Federal Reserve. In claiming to have fired Fed Governor Lisa Cook without any kind of valid procedure — or evidence — the administration is obviously threatening the independence of the Fed. Cook is not going anywhere, so we will have to see how the Supreme Court bends the knee to Trump this time around the judiciary handles this case. Paul Krugman aptly describes the stakes:

If Powell caves, or the Supreme Court acts supine again and validates Trump’s illegal declaration, the implications will be profound and disastrous. The United States will be well on its way to becoming Turkey, where an authoritarian ruler imposed his crackpot economics on the central bank, sending inflation soaring to 80 percent. And the damage will be felt far beyond the Fed. This will mark the destruction of professionalism and independent thinking throughout the federal government.

So what will happen? Look, none of this is rocket science. Any decent social scientist would be able to explain why someone with Trump’s leadership style will crash and burn an economy if there are no constraints on his power.

The question is what happens now. There are two possible outcomes, neither of them is good, and both of them arrive at the same ending.

The first possible outcome is that Trump triggers an escalating financial crisis. Markets have already reacted to Trump’s assault on the Fed by betting on lower short-term interest rates but higher long-term interest rates. The combination of Trump’s misbegotten economic policies will lead to an extremely unpleasant stagflationary cycle. And a lot of people will suffer.

The second possible outcome is even more disturbing: financial markets will be copacetic to Trump’s idiocies for a much longer period than anyone expected and then collapse. Nathan Tankus explained why this was possible in Politico:

The second Trump administration has been consumed by two central themes. The first theme is the unprecedented pace at which this administration has attacked the rule of law and the constitutional system on which it is built. The second theme is the unprecedented weakness of the response from major institutions to the Trump administration’s actions. Wall Street’s passivity amid Trump’s unprecedented attack on the Fed is only the latest example…. Traders have continued to have undue confidence in the Fed’s, and specifically Powell’s, capacity to uniquely withstand attacks from Trump. Additionally, there is genuine uncertainty and confusion on Wall Street about the potential consequences of a Trump-controlled Fed. The erratic back and forth on tariffs have, ironically, opened the door to soothing illusions regarding how bad Trump’s personal dominion over government and the economy really is for the corporate bottom line. Wall Street’s aphorism that “Trump Always Chickens Out” (TACO) has also helped to sustain the stock market highs…. The threat to the rule of law emanating from a second Trump term was clearly not part of investors’ calculations. It’s important to pause on this point. Stock market traders are neither legal experts, nor scientists. But for too long, “market judgment” has been treated as, if not infallible, at least the best judgment given the evidence and information available. The response of the stock market to events of the past year shows how false that is. The reality of Trump’s threat to the very system that investors depend on has failed to become the conventional wisdom among traders, and thus Wall Street continues its muted response to the cataclysmic.

In this scenario, markets are not leading indicators but lagging indicators of how government policy affects the real economy. Which means, in the end, a somewhat different path to the same end: a weak, unproductive U.S. economy.

It is this equifinality that makes Trump’s policies such a bad economic experiment. The question is not what will happen due to Trump’s array of statist, corrupt policies; it is how we all wind up worse off.