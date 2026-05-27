In yesterday[‘s post on the Trump administration’s embargo and possible military action against Cuba, I expressed just a wee bit of skepticism about the current administration’s ability to get Cuba policy right:

Much as I would love to see democratic regime change come to Cuba, I have absolutely zero faith in this administration to pull off anything resembling “forcible and democratic regime change.” That the Trump administration does not comprehend what the current Cuban government is doing is certainly one tell. One would have hoped that the Iran fiasco would have injected some humility into the current administration, but no dice….

The thing is, this administration’s track record is so utterly abysmal that it is impossible to expect forcible regime change in Cuba to end well. It is unlikely that Trump officials have game-planned this out in any detail. And I am left wondering just how much more foreign policy chaos this president will unleash while he occupies his office.

Hopefully I’m wrong. But I don’t think I am.