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Christopher Smart's avatar
Christopher Smart
Feb 26, 2024

Unfortunately, most administrations oversell the likely impact of sanctions when they roll them out, so the narrative develops that they are useless. Thanks for helping to reset expectations.

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Riya's avatar
Riya
May 3, 2024

Well said! While reading this post, I had three questions ( along the same lines ) which I feel have been left out of discourse regarding economic sanctions in general, that I was quite curious about:

1. When we look at the questions “why haven’t sanctions knocked Russia out of Ukraine?” or even when considering why sanctioning great powers is less likely to work, in certain scenarios, are the possible extreme ideological preferences of the targeted actors considered?

2. If the sanctioning country imposes sanctions on a targeted actor, with the objective to coerce them into a certain action, do they assume rational responses of the targeted actor?

3. If the West portrays Putin as an angry, frustrated, war-driven, “Vlad the Mad” actor, then would that perception or portrayal have any impact on the level or type of sanctions imposed on Russia?

Thank you for the article, and your thoughts on these questions would be really appreciated!

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