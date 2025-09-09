Drezner’s World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maria's avatar
Maria
13h

Nate Silver is a class A A-hole. What led to 2025 authoritarianism is FOX News lying enablers, years of Republican gerrymandering, voter suppression and corporate greed in both/all parties. Also did not help that we lost sight of how social media can be manipulated. Nate Silver keeps reaching foe relevance and missing the ledge.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
wiredog's avatar
wiredog
11h

"My secret to avoiding these kinds of posters on Bluesky is twofold: a) don’t follow them; and b) post something mildly controversial on a quarterly basis and block anyone who acts the way Silver describes in response."

I find that they block me, which usually makes it easier. Getting on the various block lists can be useful that way, too. I managed to get on a Genocide Deniers block list and a Hamas Supporters block list at the same time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel W. Drezner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture