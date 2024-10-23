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Suki Herr's avatar
Suki Herr
Oct 23, 2024

I started reading about the camps at a very young age. 12. I wondered how the German people could have allowed the rise of Hitler. I explored the aftermath of WW1. How that terrible war&economic collapse may have led to that type of nationalism. I naively thought that couldn’t happen here. However Trump has tapped into something. Maybe a large portion of Americans really do want a strong man. They don’t want someone too smart. Maybe we’ve always been racist, misogynistic. The GOP has always wanted to dismantle FDR. I’ll go further&say some would have supported Germany in WW2. Rs hated the LBJ mid 60s legislation. The need for cheap labor is more the reason for anti abortion laws than any concerns about when life begins?

Trump clearly likes Hitler.

He doesn’t know or care about who the generals really were. Hitler hated/killed Jews &ended elections. That’s all he cares about. Unfortunately I’m starting to believe some Americans like that too.

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Jupplandia's avatar
Jupplandia
Oct 23, 2024

You people are dangerously insane. Trump governed for a full term making no fascist move whatsoever. Faced with months of violence and rioting encouraged by Democrats, he didn’t use the FBI or the DoJ to go after any of those Democrats. He didn’t have Hillary arrested although there was ample cause to do so with her prior destruction of evidence and criminal activity. He didn’t politicise the FBI or the DoJ. He didn’t launch any of the lawfare, judicial witch hunts and show trials your side have deployed. He didn’t incarcerate people for trespass in a public building. All he did was peacefully and legally oppose a stolen election. Even the worst you can pin try to pin on him, J6, saw him tell people to protest peacefully and tell people to go home peacefully. Those comments were his comments on the day and are on public record and refute any of your insane claims of insurrection. Similarly he didn’t spy on political opponents, wiretap them or raid their homes. He didn’t have pet corrupt judges try to steal their money and close down their business operations. He didn’t pay a foreign spy to make lurid claims against them and base impeachments off those false claims. He didn’t institute a two tier justice system. He didn’t engage in fascist style military adventurism and constant war mongering, unlike all the people you consider respectable.

Mussolini also described fascism as corporatism. The State and Business colluding together to control everything. That’s exactly how you ‘respectable’ Globalists operate. You have FBI and CIA involvement in mass surveillance of US citizens who have conducted no crimes. You have FBI and CIA direction of censorship on social media platforms. You use labels like misinformation to increasingly reduce and destroy free speech including any dissident opinion you don’t like on any topic.

Every Globalist there is with power has acted more like a fascist than Trump. What Macron did to the Yellow Vest protestors was fascism. What Trudeau did to the Canadian truckers was fascism. What every Globalist leader did with forced medical interventions and mandated medical experiments was fascism directly breaking the Nuremberg Code. What the Biden administration did to J6 protestors held without trial for years was fascism.

Let me explain something you don’t seem to recognise-the fascists are the people who silence, censor and arrest on partisan political grounds, not those who don’t do these things. Everyone you consider respectable is more of a fascist than Donald Trump is. You are far more of a fascist than Donald Trump is. And everyone outside your social circle of likeminded affluent lunatics and well remunerated media shills knows it, which is why Globalist leaders are so often despised by their own population and score disastrously in approval ratings.

Why do you think some people love Trump? You will of course say it is because they are racist, stupid, ignorant, uneducated, all the usual hypocritically unthinking smears. It’s not any of that. It’s because they know what you are like, and they have learned that you are liars. The excesses and corruption of Globalism is what forces people towards Populism. You create the people you hate. And then you hate the People too because they want something better than you.

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