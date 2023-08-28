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Roderick James Kerr's avatar
Roderick James Kerr
Aug 29, 2023

It does not matter why or why not China might go to war, as long as it is too frightened to do so for any reason. America defeated the Soviet Union by implementing a massive expansion in its military power. The Soviets could see no possibility of prevailing in war, and so they gave up. It was despair that ultimately destroyed the Soviet Union. It can end China too. We just have to be willing to pay the price in dollars to avoid paying a greater price in blood.

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Sean Kelleher's avatar
Sean Kelleher
Aug 29, 2023

Five thoughts on China’s slowdown:

1. A lot of pessimistic Western commentary on China’s economy hasn’t panned out in the past, so it’s hard to know whether “this time is different.”

2. If China’s slowdown gets worse, and lasts a long time, then its role as one of history’s greatest anti-poverty engines may be coming to an end.

3. The flip side of China’s poverty reduction achievements is its horrible human rights record, and I wonder whether a slowdown would make that violent dimension of Chinese government policy better or worse.

4. To the extent that economic growth correlates with democratization, both Xi’s regime in Beijing, and the Biden administration in Washington, may be postponing a potentially positive political transition.

5. Tyler Cowen likes to ask whether pessimists are short the market. For U.S. China hawks who are constantly worrying about military conflict, my question is are you pro-preemptive war. And if not, why not?

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