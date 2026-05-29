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Arthur Sanders's avatar
Arthur Sanders
9h

Someone commented sarcastically about the Iran failure, 'let's hope they have a Plan B'. In my opinion this regime didn't even had a Plan A.

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chuck cushman's avatar
chuck cushman
8h

I think it's cute you imagine they HAVE a learning curve….

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