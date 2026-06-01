Drezner’s World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Brown's avatar
Jonathan Brown
12hEdited

I think it's fairly straightforward, and has to do with Trump being who he is, rather than with any vision of strategy that would benefit the USA.

- Trump likes to think of himself as a King. He has no fundamental interest in the future of the USA.

- He is a bully, so he likes to bully those he can.

- He is a coward, so he sucks up to those he considers to be 'strong man' dictators e.g. Putin, Xi.

- He would like to be a 'strong man' dictator: he admires what he imagines those two leaders have constructed in their own countries and has no principled objection to their dictatorships.

- Being an authoritarian populist, he actively - if erratically - hopes to undermine democratic states which, oddly enough, have generally tended to be US allies.

- He is weak, and believes he and the US are not able to stand up to China.

- He is incredibly lazy, and so is not interested in trying to stand up to China.

- He is stupid and incurious and so surrounds himself with people who tell him what he wants to hear, and sidelines those who tell him uncomfortable truths or suggest courses of action which are hard and require effort and diplomacy.

- He is insatiably greedy, and so is always on the lookout to make money for himself and his family, even at the expense of his country.

Reply
Share
Bruce Raben's avatar
Bruce Raben
13h

what is the bafflement? There are 2 likely rationales.

1. He is nuts and is destroying the American Empire. I used to say the GB 2 going into Iraq was the worst policy decision in 50 years. Well Trump 2 is like those videos of controlled explosions that bring tall buildings down only this time its the USA and its post WW II order

or

2. He is the Manchurian Candidate working for some combo of Putin and Xi

please give me an alternative. He is a little like Gollum in LOTR, who went mad also over the ring of power. He seems to have an increasing feed back loop of narcissism and greed that is Epic. epic like the great tales of Greek, Roman, Norse gods. Nero while Rome burns?

Reply
Share
9 replies
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel W. Drezner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture