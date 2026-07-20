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Robert McTague's avatar
Robert McTague
6h

All histories are equal. But some histories are more equal than others....

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James Borden's avatar
James Borden
4h

If Iran had been such an international outlaw as to be attacking ships in the strait all this time I suspect the pro-Israel community would not have been shy about publicizing this fact.

If Wesley Bell is re-elected leadership seems to want him to be on the Foreign Affairs Committee where I have confidence that he will lower the level of stupid.

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