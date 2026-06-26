Drezner’s World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adrian Bergeron's avatar
Adrian Bergeron
8h

Not the most vital thing in life (food, shelter, etc.), but finding ones place is always a good thing.

We should all be so lucky - not sour grapes; in an ideal world, we would all find our place.

Well done!

Reply
Share
Constantin's avatar
Constantin
8hEdited

Congrats on 20 years at Tufts! Presume the profile picture of you is in Tailloires after a run up into the hills? So glad you found a spot that you are happy in!

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel W. Drezner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture