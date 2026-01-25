Drezner’s World

John O'Neil
19h

Normally, when a policy becomes deeply unpopular a politician will weigh its appeal to his base vs. the overall political cost and will usually find some way to pull back or seem to. But Trump's immigration policy is no longer primarily about immigration, if it ever was -- it's about power and physical force and creating opportunities for him to use more physical force to seize more power. The chaos ICE is causing is a plus -- it will give him the excuse he's wanted for years to use the Insurrection Act to subdue blue cities. I keep thinking about how vastly the ICE + CPB presence outnumbers the actual police forces of the Twin Cities -- by about three to one. We see horror, he sees a test case.

David Pancost
19h

One sentence explains Trump's domestic & foreign policy: the strong do what they can, the weak suffer what they must. And let's remember how that turned out.

