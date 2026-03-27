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LM's avatar
LM
9hEdited

Rubio has always been an empty suit, someone others can project their hopes and dreams on, even though there’s no substance to the man. He sometimes gives off competence vibes, occasionally says sensible things, but nothing in his past or present gives any indication of a competent, thoughtful, or moral person living in that suit.

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Patrick O'Hearn's avatar
Patrick O'Hearn
10h

The fact is, the State Department was DOGEd last July and so many subject matter experts on issues like Iran and nuclear proliferation no longer work in government. That is on Rubio (and Musk and Trump).

Of course, would Trump have listened to them if they had been able to provide advice leading up to the war? - Probably not.

Would they have been able to contribute to the 'negotiations' between Witkoff/Kushner and the Iranians? - Probably not.

A lack of headcount, a loss of expertise, funneling talks through two people who have little experience in Iran. The whole thing was an accident waiting to happen.

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