Gideon Rose's avatar
Gideon Rose
12h

It is clear that the president and his senior minions have no shame, and are not bothered in the slightest by the deaths they are causing (via the foreign aid cuts), the laws they are breaking (in the Caribbean and elsewhere), and the corruption they are engaging in (too numerous to cite). History will deal with them poorly, obviously, but they don’t seem to care about that either.

My question, though, is at what point do any Republicans outside the administration start to criticize on moral grounds? Is there any line they could cross that would spur that? After election losses? Never?

The question is interesting because it relates to whether we will ever again have something resembling a unified discussion about national policy again, the way we did, however poorly or brokenly, for most of our professional life…

Linda Ryan's avatar
Linda Ryan
12h

Let’s NOT pretend to measure him on foreign policy knowledge, when obviously his life’s purpose is financial gain, along with his crypto kids who co-founded World Liberty Financial crypto coins, co-owned by Trump kids. All a big grift.

