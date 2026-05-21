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CL's avatar
CL
7h

Fascinating. We’ve been watching as the billionaires seem increasingly detached from reality - and even becoming odd and non-tethered to common sense. All the billionaires have increasingly wacko theories and bizarre lives. Bezos, Zuckerberg, Musk, Thiel - each weirder than the last. This article starts to explain what full detachment from society does to you …

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wiredog's avatar
wiredog
7h

Eventually Louis XVI and his wife had to face reality.

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