Drezner’s World

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AS's avatar
AS
6h

Hey, but at least trans people are afraid to use the bathrooms of their personal preference, so on balance we're winning. /s, if it's not abundantly clear.

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Russ's avatar
Russ
just now

One more example of how this gang that can't shoot straight is degrading the capabilities of the US and turning it into a pariah state.

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