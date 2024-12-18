Drezner’s World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kindred Winecoff's avatar
Kindred Winecoff
Dec 18, 2024

Yes. Fractionalization/fragmentation are systemic processes, not unit-level processes.

So why is everything happening everywhere, all at once?

"Robust but fragile" = robust to shocks in the periphery... BUT FRAGILE to shocks in the core.

Reply
Share
Lance Khrome's avatar
Lance Khrome
Dec 18, 2024

"Which means that 2025 might be an even more unstable year than 2024."

And just the team to lead the US amidst growing international instability: tRump and MAGA.

Can it get any worse? Well, you ain't seen nuthin' yet!

Reply
Share
1 reply
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel W. Drezner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture