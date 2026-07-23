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Gary Fischman's avatar
Gary Fischman
14h

What?! The Dealmaker in chief - the guy that can't figure out how many legs are in a trilateral defense, the pool expert that can't figure out how to line a pool?

The guy who can't negotiate out of a paper bag is going to let the Prince of Dismemberment have a bye on nuclear enrichment?

How could there be a problem here?!

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Madison's Ghost's avatar
Madison's Ghost
12h

The Saudis are able to play an effective double game with Trump, not supporting US military access to Saudi airspace or bases during the Iran war — a war ostensibly fought to prevent nuclear proliferation in the region — while at the same time negotiating a sweetheart nuclear proliferation deal for itself. Good gig if you can get it. I wonder why it works?

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