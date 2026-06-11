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Wil's avatar
Wil
2h

Australia has the opportunity to walk a middle path in the 21st century, and there are many domestic advocates for us being much more non-aligned than we are. However, the CIA has cultivated our politicians to a remarkable degree, and our defence and security elites have been completely suborned by the US military - industrial complex, so we are all the way with DJT from here to eternity. Did you know we've already given you billions of dollars, no strings attached, to prop up your sickly ship-building industry. With some vague hope that one day after we've given you many many billions more, we'll get some nuclear attack subs? Good times!

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Chuck McLean's avatar
Chuck McLean
3h

I believe what you are describing is bipolar DISorder, given our CINC.

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