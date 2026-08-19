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LM's avatar
LM
21h

Trump is mentally ill and stupid. His buffoonery begs for ridicule, mockery, and scorn—he’s low-hanging fruit. But your nuanced, thoughtful take on levels of contempt, saving the highest level for the enablers who obviously know better, is a great reminder that trump would just be a punch line without them rather than the destroyer of worlds he is. They comprise the margins that give trump the majority in both the House and Senate and the winning margin among the national electorate.

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Hannes Jandl's avatar
Hannes Jandl
20hEdited

This is a great article, my cavil would be that your „normie“ group is too expansive. Bessent is a weirdo, who failed at Soros and really doesn’t seem to know what he is doing. A typical mediocrity who would never have this much responsibility in a normal administration, so his loyalty to Trump makes perfect sense. Nor does Johnson strike me as a „sensible“ Republican enabler. My sense is that he is a fanatical Christian Nationalist and would be pretty loathsome even without Trump. He is one of those politicians who actively welcomes Trump as a tool for their own agenda.

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