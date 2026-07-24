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Gideon Rose's avatar
Gideon Rose
1h

I think you’re being a bit hard on him. I mean, sure, everything you say is correct. But as you concede, he’s the most significant legitimate strategist in the administration, and we know he’s a smart serious professional, whether we agree with all his positions or not. So the biggest question is, “do we want someone like Bridge relatively high up in this administration, or do we want Trumps and Hegseths all the way down?” If the answer is “we want Bridge, because he presumably is generally a voice of sanity in a field of idiots, nuts, and grifters,” then we should cut him some slack. Working inside the system requires sacrifices, and one of them is your intellectual pride—because at times you will have to defend stupid bad policies that your team is enacting.

So, yes, the interview was embarrassing and unpersuasive, because much of what he has to defend is indefensible. But he knows that as well as we do. It’s the price of joining a team and being in the arena.

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danofdot's avatar
danofdot
1h

Great post!

Ugh! "flexible realism" is part of Trump University's "alternate facts" Art of the grift degree program. You whacked the mole on the head by recognizing that his and Trump's use of flexibility is totally self-serving. The culture of narcissism eats strategy for breakfast whenever its on the specials menu.

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