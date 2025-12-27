Drezner’s World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
US Blues's avatar
US Blues
11h

It’s an indication of good character when one can admit and own their mistakes. You got more right than wrong. Write on! Thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Akiko Koh's avatar
Akiko Koh
5h

I remember the Latin America prediction which was out of my usual purview and was impressed when it came to pass. I was optimistic on the shutdown strategy and ending and hope they can keep healthcare top of mind thru the mid-terms. Looking forward to the 2026 prediction ….. if it’s not too dark.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Daniel W. Drezner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture