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Gary Fischman's avatar
Gary Fischman
10h

A very good column. If the Democratic elite try to distill and utilize what is good about Trump's "populism" the only thing I can really see is anger and disillusionment. Those are not things that I would want to cultivate or enable.

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Geoff Anderson's avatar
Geoff Anderson
13h

This is the punch line: “We have a generation of rabid, incompetent idiots.”

As you rightly say, the Democrats can't replicate this.

My worry is that while there are Republican operatives who recognize this, the generation of rabod incompetent idiots is not going anywhere anytime soon. This will take a generation (at least) to sort, and that presumes you stop hiring "rabid, incompetent idiots". Who's going to be doing the hiring of the next generation of Republican aparatchiks? Oh yeah, those self-same "rabid, incompetent idiots".

Now I am fully depressed.

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