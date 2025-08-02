Drezner’s World
Writing Through My Policy Depression
It's been a bad week on top of a bad month on top of a bad year. What to do?
Aug 2
Daniel W. Drezner
July 2025
Your 2025 Midsummer Reading List
Which books have tickled my fancy this past month?
Jul 28
Daniel W. Drezner
The End of Foreign Policy Ideas?
LOL nothing matters in the Ideas Industry right now.
Jul 23
Daniel W. Drezner
Six Months Of Consequential Fascism
Trump II is consequential -- and not in a good way.
Jul 21
Daniel W. Drezner
The Medford Statement on Higher Education
If Christopher Rufo is gonna Christopher Rufo, then I'm gonna respond.
Jul 17
Daniel W. Drezner
Elbridge Colby is Both Cause and Symptom
What Bridge's foreign policy adventurism tells us about the Trump administration.
Jul 15
Daniel W. Drezner
Five Ways Of Looking At Trump's Sanctions Against Brazil
Let's transition back from vacation with an easy one.
Jul 12
Daniel W. Drezner
Is This Gen X Essay An Exercise in Irony?
Whatever, never mind.
Jul 6
Daniel W. Drezner
Iran Is Not Iraq. That Doesn't Mean It's a Good Idea.
Comparing and contrasting Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Jul 2
Daniel W. Drezner
What My New Job Means For Drezner's World
In case you were wondering,...
Jul 1
Daniel W. Drezner
June 2025
It's Hot Lecture Summer!
It took decades, but I'm officially hip now.
Jun 27
Daniel W. Drezner
Where Are the University Presidents?
Mostly playing with live ammo and coping with existential threats.
Jun 27
Daniel W. Drezner
