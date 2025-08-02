Drezner’s World

July 2025

Your 2025 Midsummer Reading List
Which books have tickled my fancy this past month?
  
Daniel W. Drezner
The End of Foreign Policy Ideas?
LOL nothing matters in the Ideas Industry right now.
  
Daniel W. Drezner
Six Months Of Consequential Fascism
Trump II is consequential -- and not in a good way.
  
Daniel W. Drezner
The Medford Statement on Higher Education
If Christopher Rufo is gonna Christopher Rufo, then I'm gonna respond.
  
Daniel W. Drezner
Elbridge Colby is Both Cause and Symptom
What Bridge's foreign policy adventurism tells us about the Trump administration.
  
Daniel W. Drezner
Five Ways Of Looking At Trump's Sanctions Against Brazil
Let's transition back from vacation with an easy one.
  
Daniel W. Drezner
Is This Gen X Essay An Exercise in Irony?
Whatever, never mind.
  
Daniel W. Drezner
Iran Is Not Iraq. That Doesn't Mean It's a Good Idea.
Comparing and contrasting Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
  
Daniel W. Drezner
What My New Job Means For Drezner's World
In case you were wondering,...
  
Daniel W. Drezner
June 2025

